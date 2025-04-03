Tool to help Kelowna area businesses grow, put down roots released

Photo: Central Okanagan Regional District

A new tool to support the greater Kelowna area's growing economy has been released by the Central Okanagan Regional District.

In a media release issued Thursday, the district announced the launch of the The Regional Employment Lands Inventory, and an interactive mapping tool helps businesses find suitable employment land and helps local municipalities and First Nation governments plan for the future.

“The launch of the Regional Employment Lands Inventory and interactive map marks a significant milestone in our efforts to support businesses and economic development in the region. Ensuring the timely availability of suitable employment lands is critical to maintaining economic competitiveness in our rapidly growing region,” Mariah VanZerr, regional planning manager at RDCO, said.

"Economic activity crosses jurisdictional boundaries, so a regional approach allows for a more holistic look at employment land trends across the Central Okanagan."

The mapping tool allows the business community, real estate professionals and residents to quickly search for commercial, industrial, institutional or other types of employment land that meets their requirements.

For example, a business owner looking to locate in the Central Okanagan can use this tool to save time and find suitable land.

Additionally, the RELI Final Report uses projected population and employment forecasts to estimate future employment land shortages and surpluses by category.

This information can be used by local municipalities and First Nation governments as they work to ensure necessary employment lands are available to support a thriving regional economy now and into the future.