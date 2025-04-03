April Crown oil and gas offering fetches nearly $12 million

Photo: Greg Nikkel. Pump jacks at work at sunset. File photo.

The Government of Saskatchewan's Crown oil and natural gas public offering, held April 1, raised $11,983,131 for the province, with all four bid areas – Estevan, Kindersley, Lloydminster and Swift Current – generating revenue.

The Ministry of Energy and Resources posted 54 parcels for sale, of which 47 received acceptable bids, covering an area of 22,340.571 hectares.

The southeast region generated the largest share of the revenue, bringing in $8,574,009 for 26 leases and two exploration licences, covering an area of 5,902.150 hectares.

Synergy Land Services Ltd. made the highest bid and dollars-per-hectare bid for a parcel –$1,533,771.82, or $6,758.55 per hectare – for a 226.938 hectare lease southeast of Lampman.

Elk Run Resources Ltd. had the highest bid for an exploration licence, offering $856,917, or $171.68 per hectare, for a 4,991.362-hectare licence southwest of Eatonia.

Metropolitan Resources Inc. offered the highest dollars-per-hectare bid for an exploration licence, bidding $715.11 per hectare for a total of $833,156 on a 1,165.075-hectare licence southeast of Maidstone.

Overall, the Kindersley area generated $1,715,310 in revenue, while the Lloydminster area brought in $1,244,042. In the Swift Current area, bidding generated a total of $449,767 in revenue, with Saturn Oil and Gas Inc. making the highest offer at $371,643.

This is the first of six oil and gas public offerings for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

According to a Government of Saskatchewan news release, several factors affect public offering activity, including changes in oil and gas prices, land availability, geological and technological constraints, and various market conditions.