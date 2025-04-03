257979
257755
Business  

Stock markets in Canada and U.S. tumble after tariff announcement

Stock markets tumble

The Canadian Press - | Story: 542315

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. plunged in early trading following the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff plan.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 712.67 points at 24,594.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,490.84 points at 40,734.48.

The S&P 500 index was down 218.66 points at 5,452.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 833.70 points at 16,767.35.

The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced so-called "reciprocal tariffs" hitting just about every country around the world including a new 20 per cent tariff on the European Union and a 34 per cent levy on imports from China.

The fresh round of levies sparked concerns by economists that they could drag the global economy into a recession.

The drop in North American markets followed similar moves on markets in Europe and Asia following the news.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.20 cents US compared with 69.83 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$5.08 at US$66.63 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 12 cents US at US$4.17 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$50.10 at US$3,116.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 20 cents US at US$4.84 a pound.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals38.78-1.04
Decisive Dividend Corp6.240.16
Diamcor Mining0.02-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin115614.8-1.62%
Ethereum2511.62-1.74%
Dash29.73-2.75%
Litecoin114.81-1.09%
Ripple2.818-2.02%
EOS1.167+2.01%
Dogecoin0.2231-5.52%
Cardano0.8865-2.63%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
259842
Real Estate
5130301
150 Snowsell Street N
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$885,000
more details
259846
257118
Press Room