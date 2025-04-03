256803
Business  

North American stock markets tank as latest tariffs heighten recession fears

Stock markets crater

The Canadian Press - | Story: 542315

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. plunged Thursday as investors reacted to the latest tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 971.41 points or 3.8 per cent at 24,335.77 as markets worried the latest round of U.S. tariffs could sink the global economy into a recession.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,679.39 points or 4 per cent at 40,545.93. The S&P 500 index was down 274.45 points or 4.8 per cent at 5,396.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1,050.44 points or 6 per cent at 16,550.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.98 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 69.83 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$4.76 at US$66.95 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up nine cents US at US$4.14 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$44.50 at US$3,121.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 21 cents US at US$4.83 a pound.

