North American stock markets tank as latest tariffs heighten recession fears

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. plunged Thursday as investors reacted to the latest tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 971.41 points or 3.8 per cent at 24,335.77 as markets worried the latest round of U.S. tariffs could sink the global economy into a recession.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,679.39 points or 4 per cent at 40,545.93. The S&P 500 index was down 274.45 points or 4.8 per cent at 5,396.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1,050.44 points or 6 per cent at 16,550.61.
The Canadian dollar traded for 70.98 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 69.83 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude oil contract was down US$4.76 at US$66.95 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up nine cents US at US$4.14 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$44.50 at US$3,121.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 21 cents US at US$4.83 a pound.