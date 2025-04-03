257979
257074
Business  

Retailer Dollarama reports Q4 profit and sales up from year ago, raises dividend

Dollarama profits up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 542311

Dollarama Inc. raised its quarterly dividend by 15 per cent as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.

The retailer says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 10.58 cents per share, up from 9.2 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Dollarama says it earned $391.0 million or $1.40 per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 2.

The result was up from a profit of $323.8 million or $1.15 per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.88 billion, up from $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year.

Comparable store sales growth for the quarter was 4.9 per cent including a 5.3 per cent increase in the number of transactions and a 0.4 per cent decrease in average transaction size.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1950
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals38.57-1.25
Decisive Dividend Corp6.01-0.07
Diamcor Mining0.02-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin115189.26-1.98%
Ethereum2483.22-2.85%
Dash29.4-3.83%
Litecoin114.35-1.49%
Ripple2.785-3.16%
EOS1.159+1.31%
Dogecoin0.2212-5.94%
Cardano0.8731-4.17%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258274
Real Estate
5128924
9 610 Katherine Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$417,000
more details
242738
257118
Press Room
255712