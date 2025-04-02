255527
258196
Business  

BlackBerry shares fall after posting Q4 loss, revenue down from year ago

BlackBerry shares fall

The Canadian Press - | Story: 542100

Shares in BlackBerry Ltd. fell nearly 10 per cent in early trading after it reported a net loss of US$7.4 million in its fourth quarter compared with a loss of US$56.2 million a year earlier.

Shares in the company were down 51 cents at C$4.84 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly after the market opening.

BlackBerry, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss amounted to a penny US per share for the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a loss of 10 cents US per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$141.7 million, down from US$152.9 million in the same quarter last year.

The drop came as secure communications revenue totalled US$67.3 million, down from US$71.6 million a year ago, while QNX revenue amounted to $65.8 million, down from $65.9 million. Licensing revenue was US$8.6 million, down from US$15.4 million in the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry says its adjusted net income for the quarter amounted to a profit of three cents US per share, the same as a year earlier.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.195-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals39.47-0.15
Decisive Dividend Corp6.1-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.0250
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin124171.95+2.28%
Ethereum2722.94+0.27%
Dash32.05-0.53%
Litecoin123.31+2.36%
Ripple3.116+2.20%
EOS1.158+18.16%
Dogecoin0.2532+2.02%
Cardano0.991+2.59%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5108486
103 Eagle Dr
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
258140
Press Room
255712
257601