State of economywide tariffs on Canada unclear as Trump's global trade war escalates

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on March 30, 2025.

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to unveil his "liberation day" plan to hit multiple countries with tariffs, it's still not clear whether a temporary pause on separate economywide duties on Canada will be lifted.

The world will be watching when the president discusses his reciprocal tariff agenda at the White House around 4 p.m. EDT today. Trump has said he will impose reciprocal tariffs by increasing U.S. duties to match the tax rates other countries charge on imports.

Prime Minister Mark Carney paused his federal election campaign to take part in meetings in Ottawa ahead of today's announcement. He is expected to meet virtually Wednesday afternoon with his Canada-U. S. relations council and convene a cabinet committee after Trump's speech.

While it's not clear what the latest levies could mean for Canada, the country could also face a second hit with the return of fentanyl-related duties at the same time.

In early March, Trump imposed — and then partially paused — 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, and linked the duties to the flow of fentanyl across the border.

U.S. government data shows that only a very small amount of the drug is seized at the northern border. The Annual Threat Assessment report, released last week, does not mention Canada in its section on illicit drugs and fentanyl.

The president had said those tariffs would return Wednesday — but the White House indicated earlier this week that no decision had been made.

Trump last week said Canada and Mexico had "stepped it up" — but an incoming U.S. Senate resolution to end the emergency at the northern border has put Canada back in the president's crosshairs on social media.

"Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy," Trump posted just before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

It's not clear what the president meant when he said he would impose tariffs on fentanyl coming from Canada.

Democrat senators plan to force a vote Wednesday on Trump's use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, also called IEEPA, to declare an emergency over fentanyl trafficking in order to hit Canada with tariffs.

Sen. Tim Kaine on Tuesday said Trump is using a "made-up emergency" to hit Canada with the duties.

Even if it gets enough Republican support to pass the Senate, Kaine's resolution probably won't stop Trump's emergency declaration because it's not likely to come up in the House. Trump said on social media that "it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it."