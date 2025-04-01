258533
Canaccord Genuity selling U.S. wholesale market making business

Deal to sell U.S. business

The Canadian Press

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has signed a deal to sell its U.S. wholesale market making business to Cantor as part of a plan to sharpen the focus of its U.S. capital markets operations.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Canaccord Genuity says the U.S. wholesale market making business operated adjacent to its equity-based institutional sales and trading, but outside its strategic core.

Chief executive Jeff Barlow says the deal streamlines the company's U.S. business around its core strengths, anchored in advisory and capital raising capabilities across high-growth sectors.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected in the first half of the company's 2026 financial year.

The companies say they will work to ensure a seamless transition for both clients and employees.

 

