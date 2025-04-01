255527
BRP selling Australian aluminum boat maker Telwater to Yamaha Motor Co.

BRP Inc. says it has signed a deal to sell its Australian aluminum boat maker, Telwater Pty Ltd., to Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The deal follows an announcement by BRP, maker of Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos, that it would look to sell its marine businesses to focus on its core powersports operations.

Telwater includes the Quintrex, Stacer and Savage brands.

The sale is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

It is expected to close in the second quarter of BRP's 2026 financial year.

 

 

