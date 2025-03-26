258533
Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker BRP reports Q4 loss, revenue down from year ago

BRP reports Q4 loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 540690

BRP Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit loss compared with a profit a year earlier as its revenue fell and it took an impairment charge on its marine business that it has put up for sale.

The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker also says that because of the ongoing global tariff disputes and the uncertainty surrounding trade regulations it has decided to defer providing financial guidance for its 2026 financial year.

It says the uncertainty has hurt consumer demand, making it difficult to offer reliable projections.

The comments came as BRP reported its fourth-quarter loss amounted to $44.5 million or 60 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31. The result compared with a profit of $302.8 million or $3.95 per diluted share a year earlier.

On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned 98 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a normalized profit of $2.78 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.1 billion down from $2.6 billion in the same quarter a year earlier as BRP saw softer demand.

 

