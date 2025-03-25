255082
CIBC signs federal government's code of conduct for generative AI

CIBC says it has signed on to the federal government's voluntary code of conduct for generative artificial intelligence.

It says it is the first major Canadian bank to sign the code.

CIBC introduced several generative AI pilot programs last year.

Dave Gillespie, CIBC's executive vice-president for infrastructure, architecture and modernization, says the bank is reinforcing its commitment to responsible AI development and deployment.

Ottawa launched the voluntary code of conduct for generative AI in 2023, setting out six key principles that include equity, transparency and human oversight.

The code asks companies to agree to undertake several measures aimed at reducing the risks of AI, including screening data sets for potential biases and monitoring systems for potential harms.

 

