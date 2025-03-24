Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery claims golden honours

Photo: photo submitted by Okanagan Spirits Francois and Chris pore over awards. The distilling team at Okanagan Spirits pore over their unprecedented wins at the 2025 World Spirits Awards.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery won top honours at the 2025 World Spirits Awards in Germany.

In a blind tasting of spirits at the world’s premier spirits competition, the Vernon and Kelowna based distillery was awarded 11 Gold and 5 Silver medals, plus the coveted World-Class Distillery in Worldwide Whisky designation.

"To represent Canada and to claim the Worldwide Whisky designation for a second time this decade is a dream come true for our family distillery," Okanagan Spirits president Tony Dyck said in a media release.

"Our entire team is so proud just to be in the company of the best distillers from around the world”

At the World Spirits Awards Gala in Germany, the distilling team from Okanagan Spirits swept the coveted whisky podium and even claimed gold in what is often considered the world's most difficult spirit to make: Poire Williams.

"We are still trying to pick our jaws up off the floor" Okanagan Spirits CEO Tyler Dyck said.

"To be judged by the world's most celebrated and respected spirits industry experts, and to walk away with so many of the top awards; especially to claim top of the podium in seven whisky categories is simply amazing.”

He said success at this level is a testament to the amazing local farmers who grow for the distillery andtipped his hat to the gilded distilling team, Chris Burke and Francois Joubert.

Okanagan Spirits makes 50 products made from 100 per cent BC grain and fruit. From BRBN Bourbon-Style, Single Malt, Rye and Hopped whiskies, to Gins, Vodkas, Fruit Liqueurs, Brandies, Aquavit, Absinthe and Amaro.