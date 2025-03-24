255082
Lightspeed Commerce cuts revenue outlook for 2025 financial year

Revenue outlook cut

The Canadian Press - | Story: 540274

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is cutting its revenue outlook as it sees worsening economic conditions.

The company says it now expects year-over-year revenue growth of about 18 per cent for its 2025 financial year, which ends on March 31.

The outlook is down from earlier expectations from growth of about 20 per cent.

Lightspeed says that since reporting its third-quarter results on Feb. 6 that macroeconomic conditions have deteriorated leading to a decline in same-store sales.

The company continues to expect adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of over $53 million for the financial year.

The updated outlook comes ahead of Lightspeed's capital markets day at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

 

