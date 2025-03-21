242740
Statistics Canada says retail sales down 0.6 per cent in January at $69.4B

Retail sales down 0.6%

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.6 per cent to $69.4 billion in January as sales in the auto sector moved lower.

The agency says sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers dropped 2.6 per cent for the month as sales at new car dealers fell 3.2 per cent and automotive parts, accessories and tire retailers saw a 2.8 per cent decline.

Used car dealers reported sales rose 1.6 per cent.

Statistics Canada says core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.2 per cent in January.

In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 1.1 per cent in January.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for February points to a decrease in retail sales of 0.4 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

 

