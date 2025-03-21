257979
254290
Business  

Hudson's Bay heads back to court where it's been asking for liquidation permission

Bay back to court

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 539844

Hudson's Bay is expected to be back in court today, where it continues to seek permission to liquidate all of its stores as part of its creditor protection case.

Since Monday, the department store chain that holds the title of Canada's oldest company wants Ontario Superior Court judge Peter Osborne to allow it to selloff merchandise at its 80 stores, three Saks Fifth Avenue shops and 13 Saks Off 5th locations in Canada.

The company's lawyers have said the liquidation request was necessary because it doesn't have the funding needed to keep the stores alive, but it will keep searching for that backing, in hopes of reversing its liquidation plans.

Some lawyers representing landlords, suppliers and employees have opposed the liquidation request because they'd lose out on payments and feel the move would give the company little room to revive itself.

Osborne asked Hudson's Bay and its stakeholders to work out some of their disagreements, which they've been doing since the Monday hearing.

Hudson's Bay has not laid out how deep discounts may be during its liquidation period and has not said when it will start. The company was originally seeking permission to begin liquidating its stores this week.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1550
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals38.29-0.65
Decisive Dividend Corp6.210
Diamcor Mining0.030
GGX Gold Corp0.030
256763
256986
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin120143.59-0.56%
Ethereum2798.16-1.66%
Dash32.97-2.74%
Litecoin133.28-0.24%
Ripple3.409-2.26%
EOS0.779-1.89%
Dogecoin0.2379-2.06%
Cardano1.014-1.36%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
257565
Real Estate
5118127
Unit #612, 2440 Old Okanagan Highway, Westbank, British Columbia V4T 3A3
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$524,900
more details
Press Room
256280