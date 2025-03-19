Hudson's Bay due back in court today as it continues to seek permission to liquidate

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk past the Hudson's Bay department store in downtown Montreal on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Hudson's Bay will return to court today, where it's been seeking permission to liquidate all of its stores as it faces financial troubles.

Ontario Superior Court judge Peter Osborne says in a new filing that he will continue to hear motions related to the beleaguered department store that filed for creditor protection earlier in the month.

Osborne says he may also give the retailer and other organizations affected by Hudson's Bay's creditor protection case direction on their way forward

The judge spent Monday hearing from Hudson's Bay about how it continues to search for financing to keep the company alive, but that the $23 million it has garnered so far is not enough and requires a full liquidation of the business.

Landlords, suppliers and other businesses also appeared at the hearing with many complaining that the case has moved too fast and not provided enough time to consider other avenues to help the business.

Osborne had asked all the sides to try to resolve some of the disagreements that had arisen between them. He says he's since heard that they have made progress but need more time, which he says he is prepared to grant.