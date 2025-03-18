Shopify shares to trade on Nasdaq, moving from New York Stock Exchange

Photo: The Canadian Press Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Shopify Inc. is moving its U.S. stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, beginning March 31.

The Canadian technology company says its TSX listing won't be affected, and its SHOP stock ticker will remain the same.

The company did not provide a reason for the move.

Last month, Shopify listed a U.S. address alongside its Canadian headquarters for the first time in an annual regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the time, TD Cowen analyst Peter Haynes said the move could help Shopify gain membership to certain U.S. indexes.

However, a Shopify spokesperson said it was simply a way to align Shopify’s disclosures with its software peers.