242740
255971
Business  

Parkland names two new directors as activist investor demands board shakeup

Parkland board changes

The Canadian Press - | Story: 539198

Parkland Corp., which is facing calls from an activist shareholder for an overhaul of its board, has named two new independent directors.

The Calgary-based fuel refiner and retailer, which is undergoing a strategic review, named Felipe Bayon and Sue Gove to its board of directors, effective Tuesday.

Bayon is a former chief executive of Ecopetrol S.A., Colombia's largest integrated energy company, while Gove is a member of the board at auto parts company LKQ Corp. and a former chief executive of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Engine Capital LP, the New York activist hedge fund that owns 2.5 per cent of Parkland's stock, said on Monday that Parkland's board could not be trusted to represent investors' best interests.

Engine, along with major shareholder Simpson Oil, had been calling on Parkland to make major changes and weigh strategic alternatives, including selling the entire company.

Parkland says that with the addition of Bayon and Gove it has added six independent directors to its board over the past two years.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.145-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals39.37-0.41
Decisive Dividend Corp6.15-0.08
Diamcor Mining0.0250
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
256763
257565
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin116508.79-3.19%
Ethereum2688.33-2.59%
Dash32.42-2.91%
Litecoin125.29-5.01%
Ripple3.204-4.13%
EOS0.7013-1.82%
Dogecoin0.2342-5.63%
Cardano0.9824-4.20%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255951
Real Estate
5127278
#112 563 Yates
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$484,900
more details
257977
251339
Press Room