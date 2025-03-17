Energy stocks help S&P/TSX composite gain more than 100 points

Photo: The Canadian Press Kris Backus, TMX broadcast manager, works in the broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014.

\Strength in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 127.03 points at 24,680.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 251.34 points at 41,739.53. The S&P 500 index was up 13.60 points at 5,652.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 58.08 points at 17,696.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.92 cents US compared with 69.50 cents US on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was up 19 cents at US$67.10 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$4.07 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$3,002.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents at US$4.93 a pound.