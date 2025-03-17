255952
254290
Business  

Hudson's Bay creditor protection case returns to court

Bay returns to court

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 538981

Hudson’s Bay is set to be back in court Monday morning where it will seek approval to begin liquidating its entire business, putting more than 9,000 jobs at risk.

The department store holding the title of Canada’s oldest company says it has been forced toward a full liquidation because “exhaustive” efforts haven't turned up the financing it needs to keep at least some of its empire alive.

Given the company's financial situation, it wants to conclude the liquidation process by June 15.

But it says it remains optimistic that it can drum up capital and find a solution with key stakeholders, particularly its landlord partners, to avoid a full shutdown.

In an application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Hudson's Bay said it was struggling because of subdued consumer spending, trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, and post-pandemic drops in downtown store traffic.

The retailer owns 80 Hudson's Bay locations as well as three Saks Fifth Avenue stores and 13 Saks Off 5th locations in Canada, through a licensing agreement.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.160
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals39.710
Decisive Dividend Corp6.090
Diamcor Mining0.0250
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
256763
255193
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin119345.79+0.59%
Ethereum2740.37+1.04%
Dash33.05+1.41%
Litecoin133.29+2.85%
Ripple3.347+1.58%
EOS0.7018+2.78%
Dogecoin0.246+2.07%
Cardano1.033+2.08%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255720
Real Estate
5098988
305-1961 Durnin Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$670,000
more details
251577
253446
Press Room
253799
255818