Court approves sales of two plants owned by company linked to listeria outbreak

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage for Joriki Beverages is seen in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

A court has approved the sale of two facilities owned by the Canadian company that processed plant-based milk linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.

Court documents show Joriki is selling its Delta, B.C., plant to Happy Planet Foods and its Toronto, Ont., plant to Top Shelf Food and Beverage Corp.

Joriki is also in the process of liquidating the Pickering, Ont., plant where the outbreak occurred.

The company was granted court protection from its creditors after financial challenges stemming in part from the recalls of several plant-based milks it manufactured.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the Pickering plant was the source of a listeria outbreak that infected at least 20 people and led to three deaths.

Joriki ceased business operations and laid off almost all of its approximately 565 employees at the end of 2024.