Travel company Transat A.T. reports Q1 larger net loss from a year ago as revenue up

Photo: The Canadian Press An Air Transat Airbus A330 is silhouetted against the full moon when approaching for landing in Lisbon just before sunrise, Monday, July 22, 2024.

Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. reported a first-quarter net loss of $122.5 million, compared with a loss of $61 million in the same quarter last year.

The company behind Air Transat says the loss amounted to $3.10 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $1.58 per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $1.90 per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $829.5 million, up from $785.5 million a year ago.

The increase came as traffic expressed in revenue-passenger-miles rose 1.0 per cent compared with 2024

Transat's capacity was up 0.5 per cent compared with a year earlier.