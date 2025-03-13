256561
Business  

Travel company Transat A.T. reports Q1 larger net loss from a year ago as revenue up

Transat A.T. reports net loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 538354

Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. reported a first-quarter net loss of $122.5 million, compared with a loss of $61 million in the same quarter last year.

The company behind Air Transat says the loss amounted to $3.10 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $1.58 per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $1.90 per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $829.5 million, up from $785.5 million a year ago.

The increase came as traffic expressed in revenue-passenger-miles rose 1.0 per cent compared with 2024

Transat's capacity was up 0.5 per cent compared with a year earlier.

 

