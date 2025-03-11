Couche-Tard 'disappointed' by 'limited' engagement from takeover target Seven & i

Photo: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey People shop at a 7-Eleven convenience store in midtown Manhattan in New York on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Alimentation Couche-Tard says it's "disappointed" with the “limited” engagement it alleges it’s received from 7-Eleven’s parent company, since it made a play for the Japanese business last year.

A lengthy statement from Couche-Tard says the Quebec company’s efforts to pursue a possible deal by being friendly but persistent have come “in the face of significant frustration and distraction.”

Couche-Tard says even after it fulfilled Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.’s request for a revised, yen-based bid in January, it has seen little engagement from its takeover target, which it charged is focused only on how the companies could receive U.S. regulatory approval for a potential tie-up.

Seven & i has maintained it would be difficult to satisfy U.S. regulators’ competition concerns, but Couche-Tard says there is a clear path to getting approvals in the country, which it outlined in a detailed proposal in December.

Couche-Tard says the proposal includes firm commitments to divest some stores and a large reverse termination fee, structured to ensure Couche-Tard would be highly motivated to complete the transaction.

It plans to use a combination of debt and equity to fund the transaction, which it's been trying to broker since last summer.