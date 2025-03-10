S&P/TSX composite drops 400 points, U.S. stocks also moving lower on trade confusion

Photo: The Canadian Press A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

The stock index in Toronto was down more than 400 points Monday afternoon as the reality of a U.S.-Canada trade war took further hold, with U.S. equities also tumbling — the blue-chip Dow was down more than 800 points and the Nasdaq was more than four per cent lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 434.09 points at 24,324.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 826.02 points to 41,975.70, or almost two per cent. The S&P 500 index was down 157.04 points or 2.7 per cent at 5,613.16, and tech stocks performed worst of all, with the Nasdaq composite lower by 762.11 points or 4.2 per cent at 17,434.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.19 cents US compared with 69.35 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.02 at US$66.02 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up a penny at US$4.50 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$26.50 at US$2,887.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.64 a pound.