256492
253779
Business  

U.S. commerce secretary says steel and aluminum tariffs coming this week

Tariffs coming this week

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press - | Story: 537686

Canada remains in the crosshairs of U.S. President Donald Trump's enormous tariff agenda, with steel and aluminum duties set to come into force on Wednesday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that Trump will follow through on his threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports into the U.S.

Lutnick also told NBC's Meet the Press that the tariffs Trump has threatened to impose on Canadian dairy and lumber would not take effect until April.

Last week, Trump launched — and partly paused — a trade war against Canada and Mexico, triggering turmoil in the markets.

Trump signed an executive order last Thursday delaying tariffs on goods that meet the rules-of-origin requirements under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Lutnick says those 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from America's closest neighbours, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy and potash, will be revisited next month.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (6)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.13-0.03
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals40.23-0.54
Decisive Dividend Corp6.16-0.11
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
256763
250682
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin115316.28-0.76%
Ethereum2896.94-0.36%
Dash32.06+1.20%
Litecoin132.89-2.14%
Ripple3.032-1.37%
EOS0.7069+2.32%
Dogecoin0.2398+0.00%
Cardano1.008-2.51%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255193
Real Estate
5096145
344 Woodpark Crescent
6 bedrooms 3 baths
$980,000
more details
255640
246278
Press Room
253379
257185