S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also fall

S&P/TSX composite down

The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as it saw losses in the technology and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled on the final day of the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.60 points at 24,538.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 224.20 points at 42,354.88. The S&P 500 index was down 40.35 points at 5,698.17, while the Nasdaq composite was down 150.64 points at 17,918.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.55 cents US compared with 69.89 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was up 95 cents at US$67.31 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down six cents at US$4.25 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$3.70 at US$2,922.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.75 a pound.

 

 

