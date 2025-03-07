AltaGas reports $203M Q4 profit, up from $113M a year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press AltaGas Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by strength across its business. AltaGas Ltd. logo is shown in a handout.

AltaGas Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by strength across its business.

The utility says it earned a profit applicable to common shares of $203 million or 68 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $113 million or 40 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2023.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.26 billion compared with $3.29 billion a year earlier.

On a normalized basis, AltaGas says it earned 76 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from 75 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Last month, AltaGas signed a deal with Keyera Corp. to work together on a plan they say will see more Canadian energy products reach Asian markets.