256561
257133
Business  

AltaGas reports $203M Q4 profit, up from $113M a year ago

AltaGas profit, up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 537199

 AltaGas Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by strength across its business.

The utility says it earned a profit applicable to common shares of $203 million or 68 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $113 million or 40 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2023.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.26 billion compared with $3.29 billion a year earlier.

On a normalized basis, AltaGas says it earned 76 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from 75 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Last month, AltaGas signed a deal with Keyera Corp. to work together on a plan they say will see more Canadian energy products reach Asian markets.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals40.870.11
Decisive Dividend Corp6.220.12
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
256763
255193
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin129104.23+0.48%
Ethereum3212.37+2.13%
Dash35.43+1.40%
Litecoin150.56+1.95%
Ripple3.656-1.80%
EOS0.7992+2.96%
Dogecoin0.2956+1.37%
Cardano1.26-2.78%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254291
Real Estate
5103712
#118-555 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
255817
Press Room
255979