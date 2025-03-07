253443
Trump's temporary pause on some tariffs brings little relief to Canada

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press - | Story: 537183

U.S. President Donald Trump's stiff duties have been temporarily paused on some Canadian products, bringing little relief as the tariff threat continues to hang over America's closest neighbour.

Trump signed an executive order Thursday delaying tariffs on goods that meet the rules of origin requirements under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent, until April 2.

Ottawa responded by suspending a planned second wave of retaliatory tariffs.

Markets have been in turmoil since Trump followed through Tuesday on his threat to impose a sweeping 25 per cent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent charge on Canadian energy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says businesses on both sides of the border need more certainty.

Joly told news channel CNN on Thursday that Canada continues the work to ensure the tariff threat is dropped for good.

 

