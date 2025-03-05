'Like trying to nail Jell-O to the wall': Automakers irked despite tariff reprieve

Photo: The Canadian Press The skyline is seen in Detroit, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya

Some Canadian automakers say they remain frustrated despite a one-month tariff exemption granted by U.S. President Donald Trump for vehicles traded under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Global Automakers of Canada president David Adams says the one-month reprieve "is better than no reprieve" but it still leaves the industry to deal with significant uncertainty moving forward.

Adams, whose association represents Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen and others, says the back-and-forth announcements on tariffs have been "a little bit like trying to nail Jell-O to the wall."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday the Big Three automakers — Stellantis, Ford and General Motors — had asked for an exemption to Trump's 25 per cent tariffs when they spoke to the president.

Leavitt said reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect April 2 but the president is granting a month-long exemption so automakers are not placed "at an economic disadvantage."

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, which represents Stellantis, Ford and GM, says it plans to comment shortly on the move.