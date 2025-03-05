253443
253013
Business  

S&P/TSX composite up in early trading, U.S. stocks mixed after Lutnick comments

S&P/TSX composite up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 536721

Canada's main stock index moved higher shortly after the open, while U.S. markets were mixed after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that some categories of goods including the auto sector might be exempted from the crippling U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico imposed on Tuesday.

Strength in base metal stocks helped the S&P/TSX composite index gain 35.58 points at 24,607.58 in early trading after plunging more than 400 points on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 66.83 points at 42,587.82. The S&P 500 index was up 2.68 points at 5,780.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.77 points at 18,268.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.61 cents US compared with 69.02 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.74 at US$66.52 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$4.32 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$7.70 at US$2,912.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 19 cents at US$4.75 pound.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (2)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals39.7-0.17
Decisive Dividend Corp6.01-0.08
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
256763
254291
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin128401.42+2.24%
Ethereum3170.04+1.45%
Dash34.7+0.14%
Litecoin148.18-0.36%
Ripple3.551+0.91%
EOS0.7794+1.70%
Dogecoin0.2889+1.41%
Cardano1.383+2.60%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
256184
Real Estate
5123650
410 2125 Burtch Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$619,000
more details
254691
242742
Press Room
256386