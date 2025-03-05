253448
KP Tissue reports fourth-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier

KP Tissue Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago.

The company, which holds a 12.5 per cent interest in Kruger Products Inc., reported a loss of $2 million or 15 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $2 million or 20 cents per share a year earlier when it had fewer shares outstanding.

Kruger Products, a maker of tissue products including the Cashmere, Scotties and White Swan banners, reported a loss attributable to the company of $13.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31 as it was hit by a higher foreign exchange loss and higher depreciation and interest expenses.

The result compared with a profit of $16.5 million in the last three months of 2023.

Kruger Products revenue for the quarter totalled $539.6 million, up from $482.3 million a year earlier.

The increase was helped by higher sales volume, primarily in the U.S., and a consumer price increase in Canada.

 

