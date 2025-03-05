Intact partners with Northern Super League, adding to women's sports sponsorships

Photo: The Canadian Press Intact Insurance, whose partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League was announced in November, is becoming a "founding partner" of the Northern Super League.

Intact Financial Corporation is doubling down on its investment in women's sports.

Intact Insurance, whose partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League was announced in November, is becoming a "founding partner" of the Northern Super League, Canada’s new pro women’s soccer league.

"At Intact, we invest in women's sports because it's both a smart business decision and a powerful way to contribute to a more equitable and vibrant future," said Imen Zitouni, Intact’s senior vice-president and chief marketing officer. “By supporting these incredible role models, we aim to inspire the next generation of athletes and make a positive impact on our communities."

Intact is also partnering with three of the league’s six clubs — the Montreal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC and AFC Toronto — with the company having a "good percentage" of its customers in Quebec and Ontario. It says it will collaborate with the NSL on "community initiatives to expand access to the game for underserved communities."

The multi-year PWHL agreement sees Intact as a founding partner for the league's three Canadian teams: the Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres.

Wednesday's announcement comes three days ahead of International Women's Day.

The Northern Super League kicks off April 16 with Vancouver Rise FC hosting the Calgary Wild at B.C. Place Stadium. Three days later, AFC Toronto hosts Montreal at BMO Field.

Intact also sponsors the Montreal Canadiens, Speedskating Canada and operates the Centre de glaces Intact Assurance in Quebec City, a facility that hosts various community sports programs.

The company says it has focused on diversity within its corporate structure, with 44 percent of its Canadian leadership positions held by women.

"It is as important for us to also make sure that we live those values externally as well," said Zitouni. "And in this case through sports specifically."

Other NSL partnerships include Canadian Tire, SportChek, DoorDash, Coca-Cola, WestJet and Westland Insurance.