253448
Business  

Mexico will impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Mexico's retaliatory tariffs

The Associated Press - | Story: 536477

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that Mexico will respond to 25% tariffs imposed by the United States with its own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Sheinbaum said she will announce the products Mexico will target on Sunday in a public event in Mexico City’s central plaza, perhaps indicating Mexico still hopes to de-escalate the trade war set off by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“There is no motive or reason, nor justification that supports this decision that will affect our people and our nations,” she said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1850
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals40.420
Decisive Dividend Corp6.10
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
256763
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin119668.35-4.40%
Ethereum2972.85-4.77%
Dash33.18-4.96%
Litecoin145.11-9.31%
Ripple3.316-4.22%
EOS0.7493-6.72%
Dogecoin0.2728-6.18%
Cardano1.151-7.70%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
256185
Real Estate
5008307
#219 4380 Lakeshore Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$449,000
more details
253451
Press Room
255712