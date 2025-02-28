242744
Bell Media eliminates 98 jobs, mostly in 'service and corporate departments'

Bell Media cuts 98 jobs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 535912

Bell Media says it's cutting 98 jobs through layoffs and buyouts.

A spokeswoman for the company says most of the jobs are in "service and corporate departments" and no CTV journalists have lost their jobs.

The company says 44 of the jobs are union positions, and many of those employees were offered buyouts.

It comes roughly a year after BCE Inc., Bell Media's parent company, laid off 4,800 staffers.

That restructuring also involved BCE Inc. selling 45 of 103 Bell radio stations and cancelling several TV newscasts and programming, including its flagship investigative series "W5." About 10 per cent of those jobs were at Bell Media.

This time around, the company says "no news programs will be cancelled" due to the layoffs.

