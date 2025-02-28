256567
S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

S&P/TSX composite lower

Losses in technology stocks and the base metal sector helped nudge Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.61 points at 25,120.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 197.57 points at 43,437.07. The S&P 500 index was up 23.48 points at 5,885.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 85.46 points at 18,629.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.35 cents US compared with 69.34 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was down 54 cents at US$69.81 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$3.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$31.30 at US$2,864.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down nine cents at US$4.53 a pound.

 

 

