Supporting local, growing global: Herbaland’s bold expansion

Photo: .via Herbaland With a bold commitment to innovation, Herbaland continuously expands its product line, offering diverse and accessible nutrition solutions.

As Canadian consumers become more discerning about the origins of their products, the demand for locally made goods continues to rise. For businesses, this shift presents both a market opportunity and an economic responsibility. Herbaland Naturals, Canada's largest gummy manufacturer, stands as a prime example of a company maintaining its commitment to local production while expanding its presence in the global health and wellness sector.

Globalization and inclusive innovation since 2009

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, Herbaland has grown into Canada’s largest producers of gummy supplements and functional snacks. The company’s global expansion strategy has propelled it to international success, with products now available in over 40 countries.Herbaland expects the growth to accelerate, projecting a 37.5% increase in export markets, expanding to 55 countries by the end of 2026. Additionally, the international market revenue growth rate is forecasted to reach an impressive 240% in the coming years.

As part of its innovation-driven approach, in 2024, Herbaland announced it would introduce 30 new products between then and the end of 2025, incorporating five unique delivery forms—gummies, gel, jelly, liquid and powder—into the global market. This diverse product range ensures accessibility and inclusivity, catering to various consumer preferences and dietary needs worldwide.

Proudly made in Canada: Strengthening local economies

Herbaland proves local manufacturing can drive global success while boosting Canada’s economy and jobs. Photo via Herbaland

Unlike many competitors that outsource manufacturing to cut costs, Herbaland has steadfastly maintained its production within Canada. This decision is not just about quality control—it’s a strategic move that strengthens the brand and the local Canadian economy. Herbaland projects to experience a 145% growth in sales in 2025, potentially strengthening its position as an economic contributor.r. Beyond business success, Herbaland’s dedication to local manufacturing generates substantial economic benefits. By keeping its operations domestic, the company directly supports employment growth and contributes to Canada’s economic resilience.

Additionally, Herbaland’s status as a certified B Corporation underscores its commitment to ethical business practices. The company actively partners with over 40 charitable organizations, has planted more than 700,000 trees as part of its sustainability initiatives, and continues to invest in environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

Innovative nutrition

As a B Corp, Herbaland blends sustainability and social impact, showing that ethics and profit can thrive together. Photo via Herbaland

Innovation is one of Herbaland's core values, always striving to create something truly unique but also something their customers will love. With their in-house research and development team, Herbaland is able to create products that align with market demands and with a fast turnover. In 2024, Herbland launched its award-winning probiotic powder stick, Yumbiotic Powder Stick, which uses a unique easy-melt formula, meaning you can pour the powder directly in your mouth without any water. This makes for a fun, tasty and convenient way for their customers to get their daily probiotics. Herbaland is working on two new products for 2025, with energy gels and liquid collagen coming down the pipeline. With a focus on functional nutrition, Herbaland’s offerings include low-sugar, high-fibre snacks and targeted supplements designed to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers.

By maintaining production within Canada, Herbaland upholds the highest quality standards, ensuring that every product meets Health Canada’s regulations. This dedication has positioned the company as a global leader in health and wellness while fostering trust among consumers seeking premium, effective and high-quality supplements.

Why businesses and consumers should prioritize local business

With potential tariffs from the USA, investing in Canadian-made products is both a strategic and practical decision. Herbaland’s ability to scale its operations without offshoring demonstrates that high-quality, competitively priced and sustainably produced goods can be manufactured domestically without compromising profitability. As Canada continues to grow as a hub for health and wellness innovation, supporting local enterprises can contribute to economic stability, foster innovation and strengthen supply chains.