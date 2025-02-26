255514
247693
Business  

Slack platform down as users report service outage

Slack platform down

Sarah Parvini, The Associated Press - | Story: 535443

Workplace communications platform Slack experienced an outage Wednesday morning as thousands of users reported they were unable to use the service.

The tech company, based in San Francisco, said it was investigating reports of trouble connecting or loading Slack. On an update on the company's website, Slack said it had “determined a variety of API endpoints, sending (and) receiving messages, and some threads loading" were impacted.

At the peak of the outage, more than 3,000 users reported they couldn't access the platform, according to the website DownDetector. Some services appeared to be coming back online by mid-morning Wednesday, including group and direct messaging as well as emoticon reactions.

