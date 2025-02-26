255621
253013
Business  

White House says tariffs moving forward but there's still room for negotiation

Tariffs moving forward

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press - | Story: 535421

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to hit Canada and Mexico with devastating duties is set to take effect next week — but a White House official confirmed on background that the tariff plans could change through negotiations.

Trump's executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, was delayed until March 4 after Canada agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

The president said the pause would allow time to reach a "final economic deal."

Trump said Monday that the levies would be going forward on schedule — but his comments also cited other executive orders in his growing tariff agenda.

Canadian officials and premiers have been cycling through Washington in recent weeks in an attempt to find out what it would take to get Trump to abandon his tariff plans.

But it remains unclear what Trump wants as the president continues to complain about trade and call for Canada to become a U.S. state.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (3)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.145-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.740.43
Decisive Dividend Corp6.20
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
254684
254201
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin123031.26-3.20%
Ethereum3377.35-5.57%
Dash36.82+1.57%
Litecoin178.71+9.22%
Ripple3.15-5.29%
EOS0.7923-1.74%
Dogecoin0.288-5.26%
Cardano0.9386-3.79%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5096145
344 Woodpark Crescent
6 bedrooms 3 baths
$980,000
more details
253823
253451
Press Room
255461