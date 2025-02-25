Google releases free version of AI platform that speeds coding

Photo: PIXABAY Co-founder Ve Sharma at Vancouver's Adauris says Google's Gemini Code Assist significantly speeds coding workPixabay

Vancouver tech companies and software developers have a new free platform to experiment with when writing software code.

Technology giant Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq:GOOGL) today announced that it has launched a free version of its Gemini Code Assist.

That technology completes computer code in real time, as technology workers compose work. It operates in various integrated development environments (IDEs), which are software applications that help programmers write code. It also operates in more than 20 programming languages, and can convert code from one to another.

The product has existed for years for a fee, and has helped workers at Vancouver technology companies speed workflow.

"The value has been fantastic," Vancouver-based Ve Sharma told BIV.

He co-founded Vancouver's Adauris with Tina Haertel and Logan Underwood in 2020 and remains a technical advisor with the company. He is also the head of engineering at Yield Guild Games.

Workers at both of those companies use Gemini Code Assist, he said, adding that work that previously would have taken about eight hours can usually be done in about one hour.

He said the fees Alphabet charged his companies in the past to use the application were negligible but that having a free version will be even better.

"It's cool that they are releasing this individual free version," he said. "I think you're going to see a lot more developers use this because, A, it comes with a lot of free code completions, and B, not every company is actually always mandating what AI models to use."

Adauris has about five employees and has rapidly been growing revenue though it is not yet profitable, Sharma said.

Its core product helps turn written text into audio formats, such as podcasts.

"Not everybody wants to read things," he said. "People want to listen. So that's what we provide."

He said a range of local publications that have been clients, such as Techcouver, the Vancouver Tech Journal and the Tyee.

Canadian publications such as the Walrus have also paid to use Adauris' service, he said.

"We have moved away from just news publications, and now we're working with content-marketing teams," Sharma said.