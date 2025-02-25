255621
254965
Business  

Maple Leaf Foods reports $53.5M Q4 profit compared with $9.3M loss a year earlier

$53.5M Q4 profit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 535183

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reported a profit of $53.5 million in its fourth quarter compared with a loss of $9.3 million a year earlier.

The company says the profit amounted to 43 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of eight cents per share a year ago.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.24 billion, up from $1.19 billion in the last three months of 2023.

The company says prepared foods sales rose 4.6 per cent, with prepared meats up 6.5 per cent and poultry up 1.8 per cent, offset in part by a 10.3 per cent drop in plant protein sales. Sales in the pork operating unit increased 3.5 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it earned 38 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of eight cents per share a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2025, Maple Leaf says it expects revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1450
Metalex Ventures0.020.01
Russel Metals40.85-0.53
Decisive Dividend Corp6.20
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
254684
254201
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin123965.7-5.25%
Ethereum3393.6-5.58%
Dash33.72-2.15%
Litecoin157.1-4.15%
Ripple3.122-4.35%
EOS0.7676-5.19%
Dogecoin0.2851-5.31%
Cardano0.9127-6.26%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252189
Real Estate
5114656
4721 Uplands Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$989,900
more details
253451
255021
Press Room