242744
253398
Business  

Online marketplace Temu allowing Canadian businesses to sell through platform

Temu allowing Canadians

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 535012

Temu says it's launching a program allowing Canadian businesses to sell goods through the e-commerce platform to customers in the country.

Temu says the move marks the first time Canadian businesses will be able to list their products directly on the site.

Only businesses registered in Canada with local inventory and fulfilment capabilities will be eligible to join Temu through the program.

The company positioned the initiative as a way to expand its product base while speeding up fulfilment of orders.

Temu, which originated in China and shares owner PDD Holdings with e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, began allowing Canadians to make purchases through its marketplace in February 2023.

Temu's Canadian expansion comes shoppers aim to support more local brands to help the economy as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (2)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1450
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals41.820.64
Decisive Dividend Corp6.2-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
254684
243737
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin135080.64-1.41%
Ethereum3802.82-5.24%
Dash36.39-5.80%
Litecoin176.09-4.85%
Ripple3.521-3.82%
EOS0.8598-6.22%
Dogecoin0.3241-6.35%
Cardano1.042-5.01%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254201
Real Estate
5119095
213-630 Boynton Place
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,900
more details
253451
254145
Press Room
255274