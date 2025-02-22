Bankruptcy trustee for B.C.-based Epicure has sold $4.2M of products

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Epicure property on 10555 West Saanich Road. Its approximately 160 employees, plus the direct-sales ambassadors, were surprised by its sudden closure.

It’s too soon to say how much money creditors will receive from selling Victorian Epicure assets, says a new report from the bankruptcy trustee appointed to wind up the company.

So far, $4.2 million worth of Epicure orders has been received by licensed insolvency trustee MNP Ltd., which has taken possession of the North Saanich-based company.

Only Epicure products have been sold to date, MNP said in a Thursday report. A meeting of creditors had been set for Friday.

MNP is running the company, founded by Sylvie Rochette, on a limited basis.

The trustee is holding a liquidation sale selling product directly through the Epicure website. It is not using the company’s former ambassadors, who sold its large selection of packaged goods, such as spice mixes, across the country.

The report did not state how many ambassadors were part of the direct sales model with Epicure.

Epicure filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 24. Its approximately 160 employees, plus direct-sales ambassadors, were surprised by its sudden closure.

MNP said it provided employees with records of employment and other related statements.

Staff also received information about the federal Wage Earner Protection Program created to assist in providing wages owed when an employer goes into bankruptcy.

Under that program, employees can receive a one-time payment of up to an amount equivalent to seven times the maximum weekly insurable earnings under the Employment Insurance Act — $8,844.22 for 2025 — its website states.

MNP hired 43 former employees as contractors to distribute and ship pre-and-post bankruptcy orders, the company said.

A few factors led to the insolvency, MNP said.

Epicure’s revenue dropped significantly. This was partly due to a decreasing number of ambassadors selling its products, a drop in net revenue per ambassador and difficulty in attracting younger generations to a direct-sales model.

The company faced difficulties in expanding into new sales areas and had high operating costs, MNP said.

Epicure’s assets were initially estimated at $9.17 million and its liabilities at $15 million. A total of $10.8 million has been claimed by three secured creditors: BMO, Toyota Credit Canada Inc. and Meridian Onecap Credit Corporation.

The company figured its inventory was worth about $6.6 million. It consists of finished goods, raw materials, packaging, labels and other shipping materials. Other assets include machinery, equipment and furniture.

As of end of the business day on Thursday, 562 proofs of claims from creditors, valued at a total of $14.654 million had been submitted, MNP said.

Claims will be verified by the trustee.

“The trustee is currently not in the position to determine the estimated realization to creditors at this time and will not be able to do so until the magnitude and status of the claims against the company have been resolved and the remaining assets have been valued or sold,” MNP said.

The company has received inquiries from several potential purchasers for assets including raw materials and equipment, it said.