254147
253399
Business  

Cryptocurrency exchange says it was victim of $1.5 billion hack

$1.5 billion lost in hack

Associated Press, The Associated Press - | Story: 534689

A major cryptocurrency exchange says it was the victim of a sophisticated hack that stole about $1.5 billion worth of digital currency, marking one of the biggest online thefts of all time.

Bybit said Friday that a routine transfer of Ethereum, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, between digital wallets was “manipulated” by an attacker who transferred the crypto to an unidentified address.

The company sought to reassure customers that their cryptocurrency holdings with the exchange were safe. The company added that news of the hack had led to a surge in withdrawal requests and there could be delays in processing them.

Ben Zhou, Bybit's CEO, said on social media that his company would remain solvent even if the hacked crypto wasn't recovered.

“We can cover the loss,” he said.

Stealing cryptocurrencies is a favorite tactic of hackers. North Korean state hackers, in particular, have been linked to several high-dollar crypto thefts in recent years. In December, the FBI, the Defense Department and National Police Agency of Japan issued a joint statement blaming North Korean hackers for the theft of $308 million from a Japanese crypto firm.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (3)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.140.02
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.18-1.1
Decisive Dividend Corp6.210.06
Diamcor Mining0.02-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
254684
253807
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin137463.28+0.19%
Ethereum3819.88+0.58%
Dash38.44+1.37%
Litecoin182.87+0.14%
Ripple3.668-0.08%
EOS0.8946+1.13%
Dogecoin0.3451+0.88%
Cardano1.094+0.64%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
249255
Real Estate
5118629
11, 2475 Dobbin Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$674,900
more details
253481
251339
Press Room
254782