254847
254104
Business  

Nutrien earnings decline to US$118 million in fourth quarter

Nutrien earnings decline

The Canadian Press - | Story: 534274

Nutrien Ltd. says it earned US$118 million in its fourth quarter, down 33 per cent from US$176 million a year earlier.

The Saskatoon-based company says its sales totalled US$5.1 billion, down from US$5.7 billion during the same quarter in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share were 23 cents US, down from 35 cents US a year earlier.

Nutrien says the lower earnings were mainly due to lower prices and sales volumes of potash.

Earnings for the full financial year were down 45 per cent to US$700 million, while sales were down 11 per cent at US$30.0 billion.

Nutrien president and CEO Ken Seitz says the company expects strong crop input demand and firming fundamentals in the potash sector in 2025.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1150.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals42.320.09
Decisive Dividend Corp6.08-0.09
Diamcor Mining0.0250
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
254684
251922
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin138200.06+0.52%
Ethereum3896.64+0.83%
Dash37.9+1.09%
Litecoin189.25-1.60%
Ripple3.839-1.69%
EOS0.9208+1.88%
Dogecoin0.3635-0.55%
Cardano1.118+1.36%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255091
Real Estate
5114087
#205-1933 Ambrosi Road,
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$575,000
more details
254540
254752
Press Room