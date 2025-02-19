Manulife Financial earns $1.6 billion in fourth quarter

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage is seen on Manulife Financial Corp.'s office tower in Toronto, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Manulife Financial Corp. says its earnings dipped slightly in the fourth quarter but rose overall in 2024.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders was $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter, down three per cent from $1.7 billion a year earlier.

Core earnings were $1.9 billion, up six per cent from $1.8 billion.

Earnings per share were 88 cents, up from 86 cents during the same quarter last year.

Manulife announced a 10 per cent increase in its common share dividend as it released its results for the quarter and the year.

Net income for the full year came in at $5.4 billion, up five per cent from $5.1 billion in 2023.