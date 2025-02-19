251134
Business  

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also lower

S&P/TSX composite down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 534137

Canada's main stock index fell more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 106.17 points at 25,542.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.18 points at 44,405.16. The S&P 500 index was down 2.68 points at 6,126.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.79 points at 20,020.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.29 cents US compared with 70.46 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up 67 cents at US$72.50 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 20 cents at US$4.21 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$2,946.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$4.57 a pound.

 

 

