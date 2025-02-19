Rogers has most reliable cell network, Bell and Telus top for download speeds: report

Photo: The Canadian Press A person uses a cell phone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. A new report analyzing cellular connectivity experiences by customers of Canada's Big 3 telecoms.

A new report analyzing cellular connectivity experiences by customers of Canada's Big 3 providers says Rogers remains the most reliable network while Telus has the top 5G availability and Bell provides the best 5G download speeds.

The study by Opensignal, which collected data from October to December of last year, scored the three companies on their performances across a variety of metrics.

Rogers Communications Inc. was the winner in the reliability and consistency categories, which measure users' ability to connect to and successfully complete basic tasks on a network.

Rogers' network also demonstrated the fastest average upload speeds, both overall and for 5G users.

The report says Telus Corp. leapfrogged Rogers on 5G availability, and tied with Bell when it comes to download speed experience.

However, Bell still outpaced its competitors on 5G download speeds, and performed best for mobile gaming experiences over 5G networks.