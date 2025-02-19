254847
253013
Business  

Rogers has most reliable cell network, Bell and Telus top for download speeds: report

Rogers most reliable: report

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press - | Story: 534136

A new report analyzing cellular connectivity experiences by customers of Canada's Big 3 providers says Rogers remains the most reliable network while Telus has the top 5G availability and Bell provides the best 5G download speeds.

The study by Opensignal, which collected data from October to December of last year, scored the three companies on their performances across a variety of metrics.

Rogers Communications Inc. was the winner in the reliability and consistency categories, which measure users' ability to connect to and successfully complete basic tasks on a network.

Rogers' network also demonstrated the fastest average upload speeds, both overall and for 5G users.

The report says Telus Corp. leapfrogged Rogers on 5G availability, and tied with Bell when it comes to download speed experience.

However, Bell still outpaced its competitors on 5G download speeds, and performed best for mobile gaming experiences over 5G networks.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1150.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals42.50.27
Decisive Dividend Corp6.11-0.06
Diamcor Mining0.0250
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
254684
249255
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin137249.98+1.18%
Ethereum3852.42+1.68%
Dash37.19+1.78%
Litecoin195+6.02%
Ripple3.792+4.49%
EOS0.8882+2.07%
Dogecoin0.361+1.40%
Cardano1.09+1.96%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5113577
515 Beaver Lake Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$269,800
more details
254765
254145
Press Room
251132