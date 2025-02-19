254147
253765
Business  

Google agrees to pay Italy $340 million to settle a tax evasion investigation

Google to pay Italy $340 M

The Associated Press - | Story: 534107

 Italian prosecutors said Wednesday they will seek to drop a tax evasion investigation against Google after the tech giant agreed to pay a 326 million euro ($340 million) settlement.

Milan prosecutors had opened an investigation against Google for failure to pay taxes on earnings in Italy from 2015-2019. The investigation focused on revenues from the sale of advertising, and cited the presence of servers and other infrastructure in Italy.

Google acknowledged the settlement in statement, saying it resolves “a tax audit ... without litigation.”

Tech giant Google previously paid over $1 billion to French authorities to settle a yearslong dispute over allegations of tax fraud.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1050
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals42.230
Decisive Dividend Corp6.170
Diamcor Mining0.0250
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
254684
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin136062.88+0.30%
Ethereum3861.25+1.91%
Dash37.11+1.56%
Litecoin191.99+4.39%
Ripple3.686+1.57%
EOS0.8812+1.26%
Dogecoin0.3592+0.84%
Cardano1.082+1.22%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5076050
613 Nighthawk Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$410,000
more details
254145
Press Room
247558