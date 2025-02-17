Yukon premier says trip to Washington, D.C., highlighted North amid tariff dispute

Photo: The Canadian Press Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai speaks during a press conference during an event at Global Affairs Canada headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says he met with elected representatives from Alaska to discuss the importance of working together and the impact of possible tariffs on both counties.

A statement from Pillai says he met with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and House Representative Nick Begich as part of a trip to Washington, D.C., with other Canadian premiers, aimed at challenging the "harmful tariffs" being threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pillai says he and the other two territorial premiers also held a panel discussion at the Wilson Center where they highlighted the territories’ role in Arctic security, the strategic importance of critical minerals and the need for Indigenous-led economic initiatives.

All 13 premiers travelled to Washington last week — the first such joint delegation of premiers to D.C. — where they met with two White House advisers who promised to bring their message directly to the president.

The meetings come as Trump has promised 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy.

Pillai says Canada and the United States have always found ways to work through challenges and he's confident that will continue.

“While recent trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. remain a concern, it is important that there is constructive dialogue and solutions that reinforce the mutual economic benefits of a strong partnership," the statement says.

"Our economies are deeply interconnected and it is in our mutual interest to foster trade policies that support growth, innovation and prosperity on both sides of the border."