253453
Business  

Air Canada reports $644M Q4 loss, operating revenue up from year ago

Air Canada reports loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 533436

Air Canada reported a fourth-quarter loss of $644 million, compared with a profit $184 million in the same quarter last year, as its operating revenue increased.

The airline says its loss amounted to $1.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with earnings of 41 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Operating revenue for the quarter totalled $5.4 billion, up from $5.2 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned 25 cents per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of 12 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Chief executive Michael Rousseau says the airline will "continue to navigate uncertainty and external pressures with prudence and decisiveness," noting Air Canada is prepared to "adapt promptly to any changes or challenges that may arise."

In its outlook, the airline says it expects its capacity measured by available seat miles for 2025 to be up three to five per cent from 2024.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (2)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1050
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals42.561.23
Decisive Dividend Corp6.230.18
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.040
254684
255241
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin137476.39+0.04%
Ethereum3880.07+1.90%
Dash40.29+2.23%
Litecoin179.71-0.24%
Ripple3.847+5.92%
EOS0.9281+1.20%
Dogecoin0.3863+4.04%
Cardano1.142-0.87%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5103714
118-555 Houghton Rd
$409,000
more details
246278
253727
Press Room
254307